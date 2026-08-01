A Teen Book Club at the Oamaru Public Library is a new chapter for young readers. Librarian Annie Kelly has been working to establish the club for teenagers aged 13 to 19 who can attend a club meeting three times a school term. “Those who spend their spare time reading can now connect with others who share their passion,” Ms Kelly said. Arts, culture and libraries manager Chloe Searle said she encouraged parents and teachers to suggest this group to young people they know that have a love of reading. The club started this year and while attendee numbers were growing, Ms Kelly, wa keen to see the group grow further. The passionate librarian has been involved in delivering youth services and child-centred activities at the Waitaki District Libraries and the Waitaki Museum and Archive. She said she hoped the club would build an appreciation of books and help to develop other competencies. “I know how beneficial a love of reading is to our young people — helping with language skills and opening up new worlds”. Ms Kelly was quick to point out that it would not be like an adults’ book club. “It’s not a typical book club, where you sit around and discuss a set book that you’ve read for the whole hour. “Instead, participants are encouraged to share what they are reading,” she said. For more information: https://www.waitaki.govt.nz/Libraries/Services/YA/Teen-BookClub