A statue of an Oamaru war hero is a step closer after a donation from the local branch of a riders’ group made up of serving defence force members and veterans.

Sergeant Donald Forrester Brown VC was killed at the Battle of the Somme more than a century ago.

Sgt Brown, who grew up in Oamaru, was the only Victoria Cross recipient from North Otago and the first from New Zealand to be awarded the VC for bravery on the Western Front.

New Zealand Remembrance Army (NZRA) Waitaki co-ordinator Barry Gamble, who has spearheaded the campaign to honour Sgt Brown with a life-size statue in his hometown, recently met Patriots Force Motorcycle Club Deep South chapter president Azza Wood at the Oamaru War Memorial in Thames St for a presentation.

Mr Gamble thanked the group for their “generous” donation which would help “turn remembrance into a permanent legacy” for North Otago.

“This is what remembrance is about — people and organisations working together to ensure the courage and sacrifice of those who served is not forgotten.”

Part of the roughly $2000 collected at the Deep South 2026 Ride of Respect, which raises funds for veterans’ causes, is going towards making the statue a reality.

During the April event, 80 riders departed from the Oamaru War Memorial and finished their ride at Hampden War Memorial, stopping off at memorials along the way.