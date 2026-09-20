The Oamaru ward by-election is a two-horse race.

Former council chief executive Keith Marshall will go head to head with Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust chairman Richard Vinbrux to become the Waitaki District Council’s newest councillor.

Nominations for the by-election closed on Thursday.

The seat around the council table became vacant following the death of long-serving councillor Jim Hopkins, at the end of July.

Mr Marshall formerly headed up Oamaru Hospital and served as chief executive at four councils.

He was at the head of rates rise protests in the Waitaki district, speaking at a rally in June attended by hundreds and delivering a petition signed by more than 5000 to councillors on the steps of the council building.

Mr Vinbrux, a former small business owner and qualified master baker, has worked with community-minded groups to preserve buildings in the Historic Precinct and Harbour area for the “greater good” of the town.

He has stood for council three times.

Voters head to the polls at the end of November.