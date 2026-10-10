The Waitaki Citizens Awards for 2026 were given out to worthy recipients at the Oamaru Opera House last week.

The awards honour leading Waitakians for their contribution to the district.

Waitaki Mayor Mel Tavendale said the community had “so many under-appreciated legends who give their time, effort and energy to making Waitaki a better place”.

"From volunteering to make our townships better, supporting social sport, or long-standing institutions like the Oamaru Steam and Rail and North Otago Highland Pipe band — the variety of awardees this year really shows why our District is a special place to live.”

Citations for the recipients were read out by the mayor, councillors and community board members on the night.

Harry Andrew – Community Affairs – Oamaru Steam and Rail Society

Alongside being Oamaru Steam and Rail general manager for 40 years, Harry Andrew had also worked alongside the the Department of Corrections for nearly just as long as a mentor for young men and women who need some support and guidance, his citation read.

Over the years, he oversaw young men and women who passed to him through the court system and without them, the Waterfront Rd rail line would not have been uncovered.

The Oamaru Steam and Rail Society also attracted a diverse range of people who “benefited from clear directions, the chance to socialise and experience working with others”.

Mr Andrew was “extremely proud” of all of those he had helped get a good start in life.

He also appreciated them getting back in touch to check in on him and the society — and to let him know how their lives were going.

His “unique role” at the society was about ensuring funding was available but also “wheeler-dealing” to exchange parts with other organisations running heritage rail around New Zealand.

Lloyd Smith – Community Affairs – Waihemo Collie Club

Palmerston man Lloyd Smith had spent much of his life working with dogs, helping other trainers and contributing to his rural community, his citation read.

His contributions to the Waihemo Collie Club included around 35 years as a committee member and course marshal as well as many years of fundraising and even a period as president.

As he put it, “anyone’s welcome”.

That willingness to help others had been a constant throughout his life.

Together with his late wife, Linda, Mr Smith travelled the country for two decades running dog-training days while also producing training material that sold thousands of copies worldwide.

His own achievements in dog trialling were also “considerable”.

Mr Smith won five New Zealand dog trial titles, six Island titles and represented New Zealand in heading test series against Australia three times — as well as serving as both a manager and judge of a New Zealand team.

Dog trialling was never just about the winning for Mr Smith, who valued “fellowship” and “camaraderie”.

This was particularly important in rural communities, giving people the chance to catch up, share experiences and have “a bit of a yarn”.

Jennifer Black - Community Affairs – Service to Hampden Township

Community stalwart Jennifer Black was a member of several local groups in Hampden, continuing to give back to the public after retiring from a public service career in 2014, her citation read.

As well as being a member of the Waianakarua Garden Club, she has spent a decade as Hampden School Board of Trustees secretary and as a member of the Friends of Hampden School.

She was also proud of the Hampden Branch of the Waitaki District Libraries, where she volunteered and supported its expansion from one to three rooms by working with council.

She was also a member of the Hampden Branch of Rural Women NZ, helped host an annual pink ribbon breakfast and supported the annual Daffodil Day stall in Hampden.

She was a part of the Hampden Presbyterian Church community as well.

Most recently, she led a successful campaign to reduce the speed limit through Hampden to 50km/h, reduce the approach speed into the township and upgrade the junctions at both the Moeraki Boulders and to Moeraki township.

She worked alongside local businesses, the Waihemo Community Board, Waitaki MP Miles Anderson and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi on the successful project.

Wendy Havea – Community Affairs – Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group

For many Pasifika teenagers who arrived in Oamaru, Wendy Havea quickly became their Kiwi mum, her citation read.

Of those young men who came to Oamaru to attend high school and play rugby, many stayed, married and raised families of their own.

Her grandchildren were growing up alongside their children today and they were “one big family”.

That sense of family was “at the heart” of her long involvement with the Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group.

She first became involved when her two oldest children wanted to learn island dancing and found a “welcoming” group, “where everyone pitched in”.

Before long, she became part of what she described as the Pacific family.

Over the years, she has done “a bit of everything”, including playing a major role in catering for culture group feasts and functions — to helping make costumes for yearly performances and serving voluntarily on the executive committee as secretary and treasurer.

Her contributions extended “well beyond” the culture group.

Together with her husband, she opened her home to new families while they settled into Oamaru.

They helped people apply for jobs and visas, find somewhere to live, enrol children in school, access health care, and navigate banking and tax numbers.

For her, “one of the greatest rewards has been watching those families flourish”.

Silou Temoana – Cultural Affairs – Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group

When Silou Temoana and her family moved to Oamaru in 2008, there were some of the very few Tuvaluan families in the area, her citation read.

With young children of their own, she and her family wanted them to grow up connected to their culture, heritage and community.

That desire led to her becoming involved with the Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group as a way to help “preserve cultural identity, build relationships and create opportunities for young people to celebrate their roots”.

Over time, that involvement grew into years of service and leadership, including serving as president.

Taking on greater responsibility was about “giving back to a community that had become an important part of her family’s life”.

One of her “proud achievements” was helping make the Pacific Hub a reality.

It was described as “much more than a building” — it was a “welcoming place” where Pacific people and families could find support, access information and services, connect with others and share their cultures and experiences.

She had watched on as Oamaru’s Pasifika community grow considerably since her family arrived.

Her sons grew up helping at community events and gatherings and “through those experiences, they built strong connections, learned the value of service and developed pride in their Pacific identity”.

North Otago Highland Pipe Band — Service Organisation – 125th Anniversary

With nearly 125 uninterrupted years under their sporrans, the North Otago Highland Pipe Band had plenty to be proud of, their citation read.

One of the band’s “greatest achievements” was that it had endured under the same name for so long.

Piper Janice Hayes said that continuity came down to people “staying involved, teaching new players and keeping the music alive for the next generation”.

Pipe Major Hugh Matheson and Drum Major Noel Joyce lead the band today — Mr Matheson at practice and Mr Joyce on parade.

Now mainly “social rather than competitive”, the band remained a “familiar presence” throughout the community, turning out for Anzac Day, A&P shows, Christmas parades, at rest homes, heritage parades and steampunk events.

The band played at the opening of the Waitaki Dam in 1934 and the opening of the new road bridge at Glenavy in 1956, among other memorable occasions.

Piper Helena Paton said attracting younger members, with the commitment needed to learn and practise, could be “challenging”, but the band always encouraged people to give it a go.

*Lewis and Clare Gillies and Matt Haywood were also award recipients. However, these will be presented at a later date.

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