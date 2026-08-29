An 18-year-old man from Oamaru allegedly stamped on victim during a reported attack at a house party in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

The 18-year-old was arrested following the incident in the north end of the town.

He is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court next month and faces a charge of assault with intent to injure.

The alleged victim was treated for bruising to the neck and chest after being stamped on while on the ground, sergeant Blair Wilkinson said.

A slew of drink drivers were also caught last weekend.

A 43-year-old Waimate man was caught just before 7pm on Saturday night.

He recorded an alleged breath-alcohol level of 688mcg following a random breath test on Thames St.

He was due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday.

Later that night, a 55-year-old Oamaru woman was randomly breath tested after she was seen driving without headlights on Thames St.

She recorded an alleged breath alcohol level of 772mcg and will appear in the Oamaru District Court next month.

On Sunday night, a 36-year-old Australian man was caught after a complaint was made about the manner of his driving.

He was allegedly swerving while driving on Thames St and was pulled over around 10.30pm.

The man recorded an alleged breath-alcohol level of 851mcg and appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.