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Waiareka Women’s institute member joins national team

Women\\'s Institute national committee members (from left to right) handcraft coordinator Lynette Beirne, VP Sue Clark, national president Suzanne Bannister, VP Kay Brabender and financial officer Helen Cameron. Photo: Supplied
Women\\'s Institute national committee members (from left to right) handcraft coordinator Lynette Beirne, VP Sue Clark, national president Suzanne Bannister, VP Kay Brabender and financial officer Helen Cameron. Photo: Supplied
Women's Institute national committee members (from left to right) handcraft coordinator Lynette Beirne, VP Sue Clark, national president Suzanne Bannister, VP Kay Brabender and financial officer Helen Cameron. Photo: Supplied
Jules Chin
Jules Chin
Jules ChinReporter
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Otago|North Otago
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