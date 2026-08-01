Waiareka Women’s institute member joins national team

Waiareka Women’s Institute member Sue Clark has been elected to the national executive committee as the president says the longstanding organisation is still pertinent. Mrs Clark was asked to serve on the committee as one of two vice-presidents after being nominated by WI members. A member of the The New Zealand Federation of Womens Institutes since 1984, and with the Waiareka group since 2008, Mrs Clark said she was “looking forward” to her role on the national committee. "It’s a big job . . . we’re there to support women in the community with education and vocational training and other opportunities,” she said. The national executive team consists of five members, an increase of two from last year, Mrs Clark said. Waireka Women’s Institute president Judith Bingham said Mrs Clark’s election was a rare honour. “It is quite a privilege and doesn’t happen often,” she said. Miss Bingham said the WI was “still relevant in our current times”. Now retired, Mrs Clark said the committee’s role included making decisions on plans for the national body, and was also a chance to bring more awareness to the organisation. "It’s a good chance to promote what we do and to remind people we’re still going after a 105 years. "I’ve been brought up with WI. I’m third generation, my mother was very, very committed and received gold honours which is the highest award you can get within the organisation. "We do a lot of community work currently there are a few of us ladies that are teaching children to knit at Fenwick, Weston and Kakanui schools. "At our recent AGM in Christchurch we discussed the medical research scholarship that is currently to do with ovarian cancer, which is not heard about a lot, and we support a lot of women’s issues. "We also have trusts in the arts that women can apply for, we’ve funded quite a few midwives doing study,” Mrs Clark said. The WI also held national competitions each year alternatively in arts and crafts such as knitting, card-making, and literature, which the committee decided on each year, she said. Mrs Clark said originally the WI was there to help country women who were isolated on farms but times had changed. "Now there are so many women who have to work to support themselves, and possibly their children too, that they don’t always have the time for other activities but we encourage people to join WI as it’s a chance to be in a space that is accepting of women’s views from all different areas and to advocate for each other and have your own voice,” she said. The two WIs in the North Otago are Waiareka and Awamoa Alma, the Waiareka WI boasting 11 members. The WI national committee meet three times a year., The next meeting is in September.