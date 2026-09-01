The man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the Pigroot at the weekend has been remembered as a “gentle giant”.

Police named the victim of Sunday’s crash as Kapua Albert Barret.

He was a 43-year-old Ranfurly man.

In a post to social media, a family member said “we lost our brother Kapua to a horrible car accident”.

"So sad, gentle giant, will always remember his big cheeky smile. Lots of aroha for the bro always,” one commenter wrote amid an outpouring of support and condolences.

Another said she loved the man “like my own son”.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash near Happy Valley Creek Bridge on SH85, Dunback-Morrisons Rd, about 8.10am on Sunday.

Mr Barrett was found dead at the scene.

The road between Kyeburn and the Macraes Rd intersection at Waynes remained closed until about 4.20pm while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

It was determined the crash took place around 3.30am.

A motorist came across the crash some time later.

The vehicle had left the road and came to a rest in a creek, Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said.

A police investigation into the crash was ongoing, he said.