Waihemo residents feeling like piggy in the middle when it comes to amalgamation have a chance to give their views in a new survey.

Two community drop-in sessions are also being held in the southern Waitaki ward over the next week.

Conflicting proposals have been pitched to the government under the Head Start pathway which feature or could feature Waihemo as part of different unitary authorities.

The Waitaki District Council submitted a joint proposal with Mackenzie, Timaru and Waimate district councils which also included Ashburton District Council, despite the northern council voting against this.

Meanwhile, the Dunedin City Council and Queenstown Lakes District Council put forward a proposal which could include the whole of Waitaki or part of the district.

A separate proposal from Clutha and Central Otago district councils included Queenstown Lakes — and potentially Waihemo.

The government is considering which proposals to progress this month.

The first Waihemo community drop-in session takes place at Hampden Hall Community Centre from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, and residents can also go to a session at the Waihemo Service Centre on Monday, also from 5pm to 7pm.

The survey runs until September 13.

charley-kai.john@alliedmedia.co.nz