Waitaki school students’ talents were on display in an array of cultural events in recent weeks, including the Sisters of Church Choral Tour at Waitaki Girls’ High School, Fenwick School’s production of Freaky Frequencies at the Oamaru Opera House and St Kevin’s College stage production of Sister Act! the musical.

Waitaki Girls’ High School director of arts Juan Reyes said the Sisters of Church Choral Tour 2026 concert was a “wonderful event and a great opportunity to bring together singers and members of the wider community through music”.

The Oamaru concert featured choirs from Australia, Christchurch and Waitaki. Singers were led by acclaimed conductor David Squire.

Fenwick school students in the primary school's production Freaky Frequencies at the Ōamaru Opera House. Photo: Shannon Moore

Fenwick School teacher Shannon Moore said many of the children gave up “countless lunchtimes” to practice and rehearse for the show, about a tech giant Julian Von Aura who devised a plan to hypnotise the world’s citizens through technology.

Teachers also played swamp monsters in the show and all the cast enjoyed working with “Dave and his team” at the Oamaru Opera House, who were very accommodating.

St Kevin's College cast members and production crew for the theatrical comedy Sister Act in the school's auditorium.

St Kevin’s College’s feel-good Sister Act! was a musical comedy about finding your voice, the power of friendship and the unexpected joy of belonging.