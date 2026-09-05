Riders visited three local high schools on this year’s Waitaki White Ribbon Ride to speak with senior students about respectful relationships, sexual and physical violence, and personal safety.

There were presentations at the schools and students were given “help” information cards with contact details for local and national organisations that offer support in times of crisis.

Pictured are the riders parked up at Waitaki Boys’ High School.

Friday’s ride, which was co-ordinated by Constable Jay Morris, also stopped off at Waitaki Girls’ High School and East Otago High School.

Photo: Ali McIntyre.