Breaking ground on Queenstown Airport’s new heavy taxiway on Tuesday morning are (from left) Queenstown Airport chief executive Shane O’Hare, Fulton Hogan chief executive Ben Hayward, Associate Transport and South Island Minister James Meager, Southland MP Joseph Mooney and Kāi Tahu representative Paulette Tamati-Elliffe. PHOTO: NICK HYNE/DIARIES.NZ Queenstown Airport’s biggest airfield investment is officially under way. The first sod was turned on the airport’s new $40 million heavy taxiway during a special ceremony on Tuesday morning. Present for the ceremony were Associate Transport and South Island Minister James Meager, Southland MP Joseph Mooney, Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover and mana whenua and airport representatives. Airport chief executive Shane O’Hare said the milestone marked the ‘‘beginning of a new chapter in Queenstown Airport’s history’’. The taxiway is the centrepiece of an overall $65m airfield upgrade, which would also include a complete overlay of the main runway, a major expansion of the airport terminal, new baggage-handling facilities, a new head office building and a redevelopment of public areas around the terminal. ‘‘As an international gateway to one of New Zealand’s most important tourism and economic regions, our passenger numbers are growing and we have a responsibility to ensure our infrastructure is fit for the future,’’ Mr O’Hare said. ‘‘These investments will support our airline partners, enhance the customer experience, and create a gateway that reflects our spectacular location.’’ Mr Meager described Queenstown Airport as a ‘‘critical piece of infrastructure’’ for Otago and the wider South Island, which supported tourism, trade, emergency response and moving people and goods. ‘‘This investment will strengthen the resilience and efficiency of the airfield, helping ensure the region remains safely and reliably connected as demand continues to grow.’’ The new ‘‘code C’’ 1600m heavy taxiway would reduce ground delays and the length of time pilots are asked to fly a holding pattern while waiting to land. This is because planes landing would be able to use the new taxiway to return to the apron, while departing aircraft would use it to taxi to the threshold to take off, rather than manoeuvring down the runway. In both cases, planes would spend less time on the runway, freeing it up for other aircraft. Mr O’Hare said that would, in turn, enhance safety and reduce fuel consumption. Fulton Hogan has been appointed as the main contractor. The new runway is expected to be finished in mid-2027. Airport project manager Greg Emms said the focus was on limiting disruption during the construction period, which would require a combination of ‘‘carefully staged’’ day and night works. A project site with access from Purple Ash Ave was being established on the southern side of the airport. A mobile asphalt plant would also be set up on site, minimising truck movements and associated emissions. Mr Emms said work would start at the Shotover River end of the airfield and include earthworks at night to build up the area between the end of the runway and Hawthorne Dr. The main runway would be repaired and resurfaced over summer. tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz