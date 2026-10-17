Queenstown Airport’s first ‘chief of strategy and transformation’, Terri-Ann Scorer, will start in the newly-created role late next month.

According to airport chief executive Shane O’Hare, it reflects the scale and pace of change under way at the airport, and the importance of setting and delivering the its long-term strategy as it invests in infrastructure, customer experience, sustainability and organisational capability.

Scorer has held leadership roles with BNZ, Westpac New Zealand, Boston Consulting Group and Oxfam NZ — O’Hare says her experience spans strategy, transformation, governance, organisational performance and stakeholder engagement, and her credentials will be “particularly valuable” as the airport continues to deliver on its long-term plans, noting she was also chair and president of Tennis NZ, where she led a multi-year transformation programme.

“Terri-Ann is one of NZ’s most accomplished strategy and transformation leaders.

“She understands the importance of balancing strategic ambition with strong governance, stakeholder engagement and disciplined execution [and] she has led complex change programmes, worked alongside boards and executive teams, and built a reputation for aligning people behind a clear vision and delivering results.”

Scorer, who is a keen tramper and outdoor adventurer, says she is excited to join the airport community, and to call Queenstown home after more than 20 years of visits.

“Queenstown Airport sits at the heart of one of NZ’s most dynamic regions.

“It plays a critical role in connecting people, supporting economic prosperity and enabling experiences that are important to communities, visitors and businesses alike.

“There are unique opportunities ahead as the airport plans for the future and continues its transformation journey.

“I feel privileged to be joining the team at such an important time and look forward to helping ensure the organisation remains focused on delivering long-term value for the region while staying true to its purpose and values.”

— TRACEY ROXBURGH



















