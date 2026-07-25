The father of Central Otago’s wine industry, former Queenstowner Alan Brady — pictured with oldest daughter Susan — had two special reasons to celebrate in Christchurch last Sunday. Firstly, ripening well like an ageing wine, it was Alan’s 90th birthday. Secondly, he’d been as proud as punch the night before to see Susan play the female lead in the Court Theatre play, In the Wake. An experienced film and TV actor, she’d made her first stage appearance in 20 years after recovering from a life-threatening illness. Alan celebrated his milestone birthday with a clan of 14 at Christchurch restaurant Gin Gin, which is owned by Queenstown couple Hollis and Brett Giddens. — PHILIP CHANDLER