Pavilion GM Robbie McGillivray congratulates last month’s winner, Jenni Powell.

A finalist in the Queenstown Business Awards ‘Good Sorts’ category last year, Jenni Powell is February’s ‘Good Egg’ — an initiative recognising those doing good in the community run by Pavilion Bar & Kitchens.

The GM of local tech solutions provider Both Brains, Powell founded Queenstown Women in Tech, which runs free quarterly events for about 250 women.

She coordinates Tech Week events and also mentors, for free, ‘‘women in tech’’ groups for about five months a year.

Powell is also a business mentor through Business Mentors NZ and a volunteer driver with Whakatipu Meals on Wheels.

Her nominator says ‘‘she’s as good as eggs come’’.

‘‘Her heart is huge; she’s reliable, kind and always fun.

‘‘Jenni is always pouring into everyone else’s cup, and I’d love to see an opportunity to pour back into hers.’’

Powell says ‘‘I just think community is so important here, especially in Queenstown’’.

‘‘I’m lucky to be a part of it, and I’ve been here 15 years — [it’s about] how can you welcome people and how you can make people feel like they’re a part of it.’’

People can nominate a ‘Good Egg’ each month via Pavilion’s Facebook page, ‘Pavilion Queenstown’.

Each month’s winner is awarded a meal voucher, and this year’s winners will then be invited to a function at which an overall 2026 ‘Golden Egg’ will be announced.

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