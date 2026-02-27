There were two winners of last week’s fourth Forsyth Barr Business Roll Up Challenge, this year played for the first time at the Arrowtown Bowling Club.

Emily Mills, from Queenstown’s Todd Walker prosecutions admin team, who’s pictured with local Forsyth Barr investment adviser Steve Reid, took out the four-person final — last year’s winner was another Todd Walker staffer, Rachel Kuklinski.

Mills, who says she’s not a regular bowler, puts down her win to ‘‘pure luck and a couple of wines’’.

The other winner was the event’s charity recipient, Wakatipu High School Foundation, which received just over $9500 from team entries and a top-up from Forsyth Barr.

Thirty-two teams of three entered and for the first time there was a waiting list, Reid says.