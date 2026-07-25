Maseina ‘Maz’ Koneferenisi has been appointed the inaugural chief executive of QLDC 3Waters Ltd, the district’s new dedicated Water Services Council-Controlled Organisation (WSCCO). Currently the CCO’s programme director, her appointment followed a national recruitment campaign, led by Sheffield, that confirmed the right person was already in place, WSCCO board chair Dr Julian Elder says. Koneferenisi brings 30 years’ leadership experience in the water sector across local government and the private sector, and has been leading the establishment of the district’s new CCO since February. She is a former chief executive of a CCO trading organisation specialising in three waters process engineering and digital compliance systems, and previously served as Masterton District Council’s infrastructure and assets general manager. She was also Department of Internal Affairs national transition unit establishment director, where she led the proposed implementation of four entities combining 23 councils under the Three Waters reform. Koneferenisi says she is “honoured” to be appointed to the role and excited to lead the team responsible for delivering safe, reliable water services from July 1 next year. “Our immediate priority is to build a strong and sustainable organisation that is ready to meet new regulatory requirements while providing certainty for our people, partners and customers. “Together, we have a unique opportunity to deliver the water services our communities can rely on for generations.” Elder says the board is not underestimating the challenges ahead, and will take a “fresh look” at water, wastewater and stormwater services to deliver the best outcomes in terms of service, the environment and public health. “Having our chief executive already in place for these decisions enables us to lay the groundwork and move forward quickly.” Koneferenisi will officially start in the role in mid-October. — TRACEY ROXBURGH