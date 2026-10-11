Queenstown’s diversity came to the fore on Saturday, during the resort’s Korean Association’s second annual Korean Day.

Because it fell on October 10, this year’s event, held at the Queenstown Memorial Centre, was dubbed “Ten-Ten Korean Day”, during which 10 different sides of traditional and modern Korea were on display, including a K-pop song and dance competition.

Korean ambassador to New Zealand Chung Byeong-ha officially opened Saturday’s event during his first visit to Queenstown.

"Seeing this energy unfolding right here in Queenstown, where traditional Korean rhythms meet the magnificent backdrop of the South Island makes me super-excited.

"It is also amazing to see so many citizens and friends coming together to embrace Korean culture with such passion and curiosity.”

Mr Chung described culture as “a bridge that connects us” and said Korea and New Zealand were “not just good friends”.

"We are strategic partners, preparing for our shared future.”

Younghee An, of Queenstown, pictured during a Dae-go drum performance, which officially opened the Ten-Ten Korean Day celebrations at the Queenstown Memorial Centre on Saturday. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

That, he said, required a deeper understanding of each other, and one of the best ways to do that was to experience the cultures.

"I hope you continue to support the Korean community in Queenstown, and have a stronger sense of friendship between Korea and New Zealand.”

Queenstown Lakes district councillor Melissa White noted the Korean community was an important part of Queenstown’s story, and a culture that contributed to the resorts’ economy, education, business community and diversity.

"Events like this help us learn from one another, and remind us that our diversity is one of our greatest strengths.”

Pictured at the Queenstown Korean Association's Ten-Ten Korean Day celebrations, held at the Queenstown Memorial Centre on Saturday, are, from left, Emily Kim, Eunso Ahn and Ann Kim, all of Queenstown. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Queenstown Korean Association president Hana Kim said while the Korean community in Queenstown may be small, “we have a very, very big heart”.

And Saturday’s event was not just about celebrating their own culture.

"It’s about bringing people together, sharing our traditions and celebrating the wonderful multicultural community we have here in Queenstown.”

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz