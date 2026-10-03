Queenstown Golf Club has claimed two Central Otago men’s pennants titles over the past two weeks.

Its presidents’ grade and senior B teams have both triumphed after winning their semis and finals on the same day, and now go on to Otago finals.

The presidents’ team — comprising two low-, two medium- and two high-handicappers — had qualified second in their round robin behind Arrowtown, who’d beaten them in home and away fixtures.

On finals day in Clyde, Queenstown beat Wānaka 3.5-2.5 in their semifinal before then beating Alexandra — who’d smashed Arrowtown 6-0 in their semi — by the same margin to take the title.

Their finals team comprised Nigel Soper, Slade Thomas, Peter Waaka, Matt Evans, Adam Dawson and Corey Sinteur.

Sinteur says “we had a really good balanced team, and it’s just about being gritty and just sticking in there”.

Their Otago finals will be in North Otago on October 11.

Meanwhile, Queenstown’s senior B pennants team won their Central Otago title in Wānaka, beating Cromwell in their semi before accounting for Millbrook in the final.

Their team this season has comprised captain Steve Ridley, Lewis Ferguson, Danny King, Tom James, Chris Heald, Darren Hill and Sungwoo Han.

Their Otago final’s in North Otago on November 11.

— PHILIP CHANDLER