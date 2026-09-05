Queenstown mountain biker Indy Deavoll chose the world champs to claim her first podium finish in the junior downhill ranks.

The 18-year-old has had three top-five finishes in the World Cup series so far this season, including a pair of fourths in Andorra and Lenzerheide.

However, she chose the UCI World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy — a separate event to the season-long World Cup series — to get among the medals with her third-place finish.

Deavoll said in a social media post she was “so stoked” after crashing twice during her run due to the slick conditions, but having enough pace on the rest of the course to get the result.

Her consistency during the World Cup season so far means with three North American rounds remaining, she is fifth overall in the junior women’s standings.

Fellow Queenstowner Malik Boatwright, 17, finished 13th in the junior men’s downhill at Val di Sole after qualifying second-fastest.

His final run was very quick through much of the course — he was fastest at the first three intermediate splits — but lost significant time in the final section.

Meanwhile, Jess Blewitt failed to finish the elite women’s downhill after qualifying eighth-fastest.

In Germany, Reece Everett continued his stellar season with second in the U17 men’s race at the iXS Downhill Cup at Ilmenau on Sunday, finishing only 0.704sec behind the winner.

The 15-year-old’s time was quick enough to have won the U19 race, and would’ve placed him eighth in the elite men’s category.

— GUY WILLIAMS