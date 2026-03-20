The Shotover wastewater treatment plant at Frankton. Photo: QLDC A decision to proceed with the discharge of wastewater from Queenstown’s Shotover treatment plant into the Kawarau River is not his preferred option, Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover says. However, he was pleased by the quality of debate at Thursday’s meeting in what was an "incredibly tough decision". Councillors voted 8-3 to approve an amended resolution by Cr Gavin Bartlett to adopt the recommendation of staff to convey the treated wastewater to the Kawarau River by pipeline and discharge it via a rock-lined channel. Mr Glover had earlier tabled a resolution proposing the council ask the Environment Court for a 12-month extension to a set of deadlines, imposed on the council last June, so it could investigate other potential long-term options for replacing the plant’s failed disposal field on the Shotover delta. He argued that would give them time to gather more information and engage further with iwi and the wider community. However, only four councillors supported his motion, with the majority expressing concern at the risks and potential costs of further delay. "I'm pleased we’ve got an agreement that is, in my view, better than what was on the table before us," he said. "It didn't go as far as I personally would’ve liked to see, but I totally respect and understand the decision of the councillors." Another report on long-term disposal options would be presented to councillors next March and Mr Glover was confident fresh assumptions and "left-field thinking" could come up with new options. Queenstown Lakes Community Action founder Nikki Macfarlane said its members were "really disappointed" by the decision. "There was a real opportunity to pause, gather the missing information and explore better options, including more viable land-based options. "Instead they chose to move ahead without all the information. "We see that as such a missed opportunity for the environment and for the community." Speaking at the meeting’s public forum, Ms Macfarlane urged councillors to "pause" and ask the court for more time. "It’s important you have as much information as possible — to make the best call for the district and one we don’t later come to regret." That included waiting for the outcome of the council’s retrospective consent applications for the treatment plant’s ongoing emergency discharge into the Shotover River. The applications, which have been referred to the Environment Court, are expected to enter mediation soon. Ms Macfarlane also asked councillors to commission a comparative environmental assessment of the four water disposal options’ impact on the Kawarau, a more thorough analysis of potential land-disposal options and "meaningful engagement with the community". Cr Bartlett told councillors his resolution would reduce the length of time the plant was discharging into the Shotover River, allow the council to meet the court’s deadlines and enable the project to move on to preliminary design work. The next deadline imposed by the court is May 31, by when the council must apply for consent to discharge into the Kawarau River for 35 years. It must have a long-term disposal option operating by the end of 2030. guy.williams@odt.co.nz