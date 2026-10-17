Maiden podium: Queenstowner Indy Deavoll pictured after securing second in the Junior UCI Downhill World Cup at Lake Placid last week. Photo: Monica Gasbichler

It’s not a bad early birthday present.

Rising Queenstown mountain bike star Malik Boatwright, who turned 18 yesterday, capped off his season with a second place in his final UCI World Cup race at Lake Placid, in the United States last week, a result that also helped him secure second overall in the 2026 Junior Men’s UCI Downhill World Cup.

At Lake Placid, Malik was just 2.182 seconds off the win, which was secured by Canada’s Ryder Wilson.

Fellow Queenstowner Indy Deavoll, 18, also laid down a massive run at Whiteface Mountain, ultimately finishing 2.380 seconds behind Australia’s Tilly Boadle to claim silver — her maiden UCI Downhill World Cup podium — while she finished fourth overall in the Junior Women’s UCI Downhill World Cup.