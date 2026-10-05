The man killed in a horror crash near Queenstown on Sunday was in the country to build a better life and support his family back home in India, a friend says.

Sandesh Singh was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 6/Kingston Road between Peninsula Road and Boyd Road at 3.54am Sunday.

Four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which killed Mr Singh and left two occupants seriously injured and one in a critical condition.

Mr Singh had only been in New Zealand about six months and, according to a Givealittle page set up to help repatriate his remains to India, he had been working for a commercial cleaning company.

His friend of more than ten years, who set up the fundraiser, said Mr Singh came to Queenstown to work hard and build a better life for himself and his family back in Jammu, India.

His family are now trying to bring him home for the final time “so they can see him once more and perform his final rites surrounded by loved ones”.

The cause of the crash has not yet been identified and the circumstances remain under investigation.