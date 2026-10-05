Police have completed their examination of the last known address of a missing 21-year-old Christchurch man.

Police have been searching for Braydon Hepworth since he was last seen on September 3 at a service station in Linwood. Several public appeals have been made for sightings of Braydon since he was reported missing.

A scene examination of his last known address on England St, near the corner of Hereford St, started on Friday and has now been completed, Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said.

The last confirmed sighting of Braydon was on September 3 at a service station in Linwood. Photo: Supplied

The property was cordoned off with tape and a police forensics trailer was at the scene over the weekend.

“The operation to understand the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains ongoing.

“Police continue to appeal for anybody with information regarding Braydon’s whereabouts to please get in contact with us.

“You can report any information via 105, either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz. Please reference the file number 260918/8420.”

Hepworth’s mother, Char Huntley, has been appealing for information on Facebook since September 22.

“Please help me keep looking for my boy… He’s 21 and Type 1 diabetic. He needs insulin daily to stay alive,” she wrote.

“This is devastating, not knowing where he is, if he is safe, if he needs help but can’t get it, if he is still in Christchurch or has gone further willingly or not.

“He has a 9-month-old daughter and two siblings as well. He’s loved and very missed by many, and we are all concerned for his health and wellbeing. He is not in any trouble; we just need him home.”

A neighbour of the England St property told Allied Media on Friday the house police were focused on was a backpackers' accommodation.

Police examine the house on England St on Friday. Photo: Raphael Franks

The neighbour said she had never seen or heard any trouble from the property.

“Everyone in there seems nice and friendly,” she said.

She said she has never seen the police there before.

-Allied Media