The Orbus ferry service is running more frequent trips between Frankton and Queenstown Bay on a trial basis.

The service provider, Watersports Ltd, had doubled the frequency of the trips from hourly to half-hourly during peak times, the Otago Regional Council (ORC) said in a statement.

Watersports owner Iraj Barabi said he was running the trial at no cost to ORC ratepayers.

He was keen to collaborate with the ORC to improve and expand ferry services, which would “move more road traffic to the waterways and ease road congestion”.

He said expected the trial to go down well with locals and visitors.

“We’re committed to water transport, and will continue to make the required investments to realise our mutual goals.”

Queenstown-based councillor and transport portfolio co-lead Matt Hollyer said more frequent departures would mean greater flexibility for locals and visitors.

“We know traffic and parking in Queenstown is a problem, and we need to take as many positive initiatives as possible to reduce this,” he said in the council statement.

The council statement noted the trial was focused on addressing peak travel times.

"There are more transport choices in Queenstown now the Orbus Ferry service, which travels between Queenstown Bay and Frankton, has doubled from one ferry trip per hour, to every 30 minutes meaning most trips are running every 30 minutes with a focus on increasing services during peak travel times.”

guy.williams@alliedmedia.co.nz