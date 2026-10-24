With the Rugby League World Cup kicking off, Queenstown last weekend showcased the junior clubs where the top players’ journeys began.

Queenstown Primary School and the Queenstown Rec Ground hosted the three-day Global Games Kiwi Junior League Festival which attracted 22 teams across under-10, U11 and U12 grades from the Far North to the Deep South.

Queenstown wasn’t represented, but there was a team from Wānaka.

As VIPs, the Warriors Community Foundation brought down Warriors women’s stars Tysha Ikenasio and Patricia Maliepo, who spoke at the opening and closing ceremonies and spent time among the teams alongside Warriors mascot Tiki.

Queenstown Primary also opened the festival with a powhiri welcoming players, coaches and whānau.

Global Games founder Ty Campbell says the tournament was about so much more than rugby league.

“These kids and their families have put in a huge amount of effort to get here, and seeing them enjoy Queenstown, make new connections and meet players they look up to is pretty special.

“That’s what Global Games is all about — creating opportunities and experiences these kids will remember long after the final whistle.”

— PHILIP CHANDLER