Queenstown’s The World Bar’s turning this Sunday, November 1, into a big campaign for Movember — raising funds and awareness for men’s health, including mental health.

From 1pm it’ll have a barber station where mo’s will be shaved so punters can grow them through Movember.

There’ll also be a flash tattoo station, live music — from Nic Shea, then Danny Atkinson — then DJ Ribera from 9pm, and also auctions throughout the day, thanks to prizes donated by 13 local businesses.

Venue manager Billy Mead will bravely have his head shaved for the cause — he might grow a mohawk, instead — while Wolf Hospitality Group training manager Toby Freeman’s asking punters to nominate what sort of mo he should grow throughout the month.

A promo for Sunday's ‘Movember Mo’s & Mates’ states: “Men’s health and mental health is something that deserves more conversation, more support and more action.

“This event is about bring our community together to help raise funds and awareness for an important cause.

“Let’s help change the face of men’s health together.”

scoop@scene.co.nz