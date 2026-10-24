The fourth annual Glenorchy Grind was blessed by perfect weather and record entries on Saturday, when 185 riders hit the gravel roads at the head of the lake.

Organiser Katherine Cahill says entries were up 20% from last year. Riders from across the country took on one of the event’s three courses: the Stoked Grind (160km), Kiwi Park Twin Rivers (86km) and Blanket Bay Paradise Dash (57km).

The favourable conditions also contributed to impressive performances, with finishing times up to 30 minutes faster than in previous years, Cahill says.

The Stoked Grind women’s race was won by Queenstown’s Emily Sopers in 5h 18min, while the victor in the men’s 160km race was Wānaka’s Jeremy Presbury in 4h 34min.

The Stoked Grind is not only the longest course, but also the toughest, taking in all four of the area’s gravel roads — Greenstone, Routeburn, Paradise and Rees Valley — and crossing more than 20 creeks while climbing about 1900m.

Trail blazers: A posse of Glenorchy Grind riders on Greenstone Station Rd. Photo: Camila Silva

Glenorchy Trails Trust chairman Steve Hewland says the event’s fast becoming a fixture on the gravel cycling scene.

“It’s a little quirky, has a real grassroots community feel and offers the sort of country hospitality that makes people feel welcome.

“It’s this unique combination that keeps riders coming back, and it’s fantastic to see numbers growing while retaining the community spirit that makes the event so special.”

Hewland says the trust’s grateful to the event’s sponsors, who believe in its vision of creating outdoor recreation opportunities for the community and enhancing the township’s appeal to visitors.

The $20,000-plus raised by the event will support community projects, including a children’s bike skills and jump park, and development of the 12 Mile bike trail.

Cahill says about 50 local volunteers, dressed up in costumes, helped deliver the event, while signs handmade by Glenorchy School pupils provided encouragement to riders along the courses.

guy.williams@scene.co.nz