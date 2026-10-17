A Brazilian Queenstowner has opened a hair and beauty salon in Remarkables Park.

“Opening my own salon has been a dream come true,” says Debora Vieira (pictured), who has set up Lumie Hair and Beauty in the Wyndham Garden building.

She has had over 12 years’ experience in hairdressing and makeup, including nine years working for the CDB’s Crew Stylists, during when she qualified in 2018.

Vieira, who has another hairstylist, as well as a beautician, both on contract, says she is taking on male as well as female clients — “I have two boys and my husband, and I cut all their hair”.

She moved to Queenstown in 2009 and originally trained in Brazil.

“We’re building a space where clients can enjoy a variety of hair and beauty services in one place.”

Vieira is holding an official opening tomorrow.

— PHILIP CHANDLER