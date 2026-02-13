The cause of a fire at the Frankton Golf Centre last year has been revealed. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

A still-hot heat gun left near a wicker basket caused a fire that badly damaged the Frankton Golf Centre, a Fire and Emergency NZ report says.

The SMS (safety management system) report into the December 13 blaze, supplied to Allied Media this week under official information law, said the heat gun was found under a workbench in the building’s workshop in "close proximity to a wicker/cane basket".

The report said residual heat could remain in the nozzle of a heat gun — commonly used for peeling paint — after it had been switched off.

"Prolonged contact between a heated tool and wicker material can result in smouldering ignition, which may transition to flaming combustion after a delay," it said.

The fire caused "significant" damage to the workshop and an adjoining office area, the report said.

The pro shop and its stock of golfing equipment sustained heat damage, but the clubrooms, staff room, toilets and storage areas at the front of the building escaped with only minor smoke damage.

The Frankton brigade was alerted to the fire at 6.34pm, and its first truck arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

Crews from Queenstown also attended the blaze, which was put under control within half an hour, and completely doused within an hour.

No-one was hurt in the fire, which forced the temporary closure of the golf centre’s driving range, clubhouse and pro shop.

The driving range and chipping/putting green reopened last month.

The pro shop is currently operating in a temporary building.

Despite the SMS report being a routine document completed by Fenz the day after the fire, the Queenstown Lakes District Council refused to provide Allied Media a copy.

The council owns and manages the facility.

More than six weeks after a written request for the report, the council responded it was withholding the information on the grounds that releasing it could "undermine the integrity" of its own investigation into the fire.

The response incorrectly described the information sought — a single report prepared by Fenz — as "draft reports and documents prepared to inform internal discussions".

guy.williams@odt.co.nz