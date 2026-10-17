As the former Rydges hotel has transformed into the enlarged, luxury QT Queenstown, its food and beverage offering has also been upscaled.

The sixth-floor Reds Bar is now the enhanced Rooftop at QT, tucked around the corner is the 40-seat restaurant, Notch, and the marketplace-style Bazaar has been refreshed as a breakfast and conference/events venue.

Appointed to overseeing F&B operations is award-winning executive chef Patrick Morris, whose approach to food is “as local as possible”.

“I get a huge amount of satisfaction from keeping the ingredients on the plate as close to the hotel as we can.

“I love the creativity that comes from working with seasonal ingredients and the relationships with suppliers that develop from wanting to ensure everything on the plate tells a story.”

His produce offering will include Royalburn lamb, wild-caught venison and Fiordland fish.

Born in South Australia, Morris has worked in the Middle East — helming a Qatar restaurant that won major recognition — as well as Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

New Zealand produce “is just not talked about — it’s fantastic”, he says.

“NZ lamb is spectacular, I never got a chance to use NZ Wagyu until I got here and it’s premium, and then having the water so close, you get really fresh fish.”

In a slight dig at his home country, he says NZ pies are “definitely better than Aussie, and the lamb taste is so clean — like, you can go to Pak’nSave and get good lamb chops, whereas it’s not like that in Aus”.

Notch’s wine list will also showcase Central Otago wines alongside some from other parts of NZ.

QT Queenstown GM Jeremy Black says Morris’ experience in luxury hotels is a huge asset.

“As a brand, we’re known for having food and beverage offerings that stand on their own two feet.

“Pat’s experience, eye for detail and creativity make him a fantastic fit for what we’re doing here, and we’re excited to present something different to the local market.”

Meanwhile, to celebrate Notch’s opening, the hotel is hosting limited-ticketed five-course dining experiences there next Thursday and Friday.

scoop@scene.co.nz