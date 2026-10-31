Summer’s arriving early at Milford Galleries Queenstown with Saturday’s opening of Karl Maughan’s ‘East Coast’ exhibition.

Including Milky Way (pictured), it features vibrant images of gardens opening onto sandy Northland beaches and softly-breaking waves.

The works are individual pieces which are also halves of diptychs.

At the heart of the compositions is the pohutukawa tree which is associated with the coast and the festive season.

At a deeper level, it’s said Maughan’s works also take the viewer on a metaphorical journey through life and death.

The artist’s giving a talk at Saturday’s exhibition opening, which starts at 5.30pm — the exhibition runs till November 30.

— PHILIP CHANDLER