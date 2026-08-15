A spate of vehicle thefts around the Whakatipu continues. Hours after police asked for the public’s help as they investigate a series of stolen cars over the past month, another one was stolen. Mountain Scene understands the vehicle was taken from a Wye Pl address. A police spokeswoman confirms they received a report of a stolen vehicle yesterday morning, and a few hours later it was returned to the same address — it appears to have sustained significant rear damage Two people, the spokeswoman says, were “seen running from the vehicle”. “Police inquiries continue.” On Tuesday, Constable Amanda Shute said in a media statement cops had received 11 reports of cars being stolen or interfered with in Frankton, Lake Hayes Estate, Shotover Country and Kelvin Heights in the past month. It appears the thieves are targeting vehicles with “little-or-no security” and taking them for joyrides. Some vehicles have been recovered. She says it’s “incredibly frustrating” for victims, some of whom rely on their cars. “These thefts are causing upheaval to a number of people’s lives, and we want to put an end to it.” Vehicle owners can deter thieves by taking items out of their vehicle, while steering wheel locks are an inexpensive alternative to a car alarm, she says. Anyone who sees “suspicious activity”, such as people hanging around vehicles or peering through windows, is asked to call 111. — TRACEY ROXBURGH