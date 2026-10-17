HEADING into their recent national final against Auckland, Queenstown’s Junior Stampede ice hockey team were clearly underdogs.

Though the under-18 side beat hometown Dunedin in their semifinal, Auckland had been unbeaten all season.

In addition, “we went into the game with only 13 skaters and we pulled in an U16 goalie because my boy was out with concussion, so we’re under-strength going in,” co-coach Steve Reid says.

Junior Stampede then fell two goals behind Auckland in the final. However, they pulled one back then scored three goals in as many minutes to lead 4-3.

Auckland tied up the scores in the third period before Stampede’s Jake Hutchins slotted the winner about 10 minutes from time — securing the Queenstown team the U18 title for the second year running.

Reid, whose co-coaches were Sam Hutchins and Charlie van Asch, says Stampede “played a true team game and did a fantastic job”.

“They were playing against a team of individuals who are very talented, but Stampede played as a team”.

Ironically, during the league’s opening tournament in July — also in Dunedin — Auckland had pipped the Queenstown team 5-4.

Jake Hutchins was team MVP and best forward for the whole season, team-mate Harrison Coe was best goalie and Ben Dixon was Stampede’s finals MVP.

Meanwhile, at the same tournament Stampede’s U16 side lost their final to Auckland Blue 2-1.

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