An Australian tourist who pulled a knife on a Queenstown man after a minor collison has been ordered to pay his victim $1000. Kieran Patrick Harris, 25, of Sydney, was driving in Shotover St about 11.50pm on July 19 when he stopped and began to reverse, without checking behind him. His vehicle collided with the victim’s vehicle, causing minor damage. When they both pulled over to the side of the road, the victim asked Harris for his details for insurance purposes. However, Harris refused, saying he wanted to settle the matter immediately with a cash payment. When the victim then called the police, Harris pulled out a pocketknife, which prompted the victim to run from the scene. Harris told police he had acted that way on purpose to frighten the victim so he could get out of the altercation. At the defendant’s sentencing in the Queenstown District Court on Friday on charges of threatening behaviour and careless driving, lawyer Lewis Webb said it was a “somewhat strange reaction” to the situation. However, it was rooted in issues identified in a letter to the court from the defendant’s psychologist. He denied being intoxicated at the time of the incident. Harris was willing to pay the victim reparation for the damage to his vehicle, and for emotional harm. Community magistrate Sarah Steele said the victim would have been ‘‘horrified’’ by the experience. ‘‘They were clearly quite distressed.’’ However, the information provided to the court showed there was an explanation for the defendant’s behaviour. “Although it’s obviously unacceptable and has resulted in criminal charges, you have accepted responsibility for that. ‘‘It’s clear to the court you are undergoing treatment and trying to resolve issues to stop this type of behaviour from occurring in the future.’’ She convicted Harris and ordered him to pay the victim $500 for the damage to his vehicle and $500 for emotional harm. guy.williams@odt.co.nz