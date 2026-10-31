A Queenstown employment lawyer has just been named one of the Australasia’s ‘elite women in law’.

Naoimh McAllister, who co-founded Copeland McAllister with Janet Copeland last August, is one of the 105 women from Australia and New Zealand recognised in the sixth annual list from Australasian Lawyer and NZ Lawyer.

Legal professionals were invited to nominate outstanding female leaders who work in roles connected to the legal profession, demonstrate a passion for the law through their influence on the sector, and have not been previously recognised on the prestigious list.

According to The Elite Women report, supported by Otago Women’s Law Society and Queensland Young Lawyers, this year’s winners share a focus on changing workplace structures, rather than working around them, by sponsoring junior women, opening firm governance to staff below partner level and building firms around flexible work and shared rewards.

“They also focus on supporting women after promotion, not just getting them there.”

McAllister has more than 15 years’ experience in legal practice, known for her practical expertise, client relationships and commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes, and says the past 12 months, having co-opened the unintentionally all-female firm, have been among the most memorable of her career.

“I feel very lucky to work alongside a number of women in law who I consider elite.

“They are dedicated professionals who provide excellence for our clients every day.”