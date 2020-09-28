The summit webcam shows the wintry conditions of the Crown Range road this morning. Photo: MetService

One person with serious injuries has been flown to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter following a crash on the Crown Range this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a two-car crash in Eastburn Rd about 8.50am.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said crews were still on the scene at 10am, treating two patients.

One person had sustained serious injuries and the other was moderately injured, he said.

The person with serious injuries has been flown to Dunedin Hospital, while the person with moderate injuries has been taken to Lakes District Hospital.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council road report said the Crown Range Road was closed due to the accident.

It was closed overnight due to snow and only opened shortly after 7.30am this morning.

matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz