Last week’s startling earthquake is a wake-up call for Queenstown’s energy independence, an electrification advocate says. Queenstown Electrification Accelerator (QEA) co-lead Josh Ellison says the quake occurred at a time when home solar and electric vehicles are increasingly a “dinner table conversation” topic because of the surge in petrol and diesel prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East. Ellison hopes last Thursday night’s magnitude 5.9 earthquake near Te Anau, which produced the strongest shaking many Whakatipu residents have felt in years, will amplify that conversation. He says it’s a reminder that a magnitude 8-plus earthquake on the Alpine Fault — of which scientists estimate a 75% probability within the next 50 years — could leave the area isolated for “weeks or even months”. “We’ve only got one transmission line coming in through a gorge, and all our road access traverses the sides of steep mountains.” If the line came down and road access was cut, the area’s diesel generators could run out of fuel well before the line was restored, particularly if widespread damage throughout the South Island made the emergency response slow. There’s now about 1000 households in the Whakatipu with rooftop solar, “which leaves a lot of households without power if power’s out for a long period”. QEA, an offshoot of national non-profit Rewiring Aotearoa, carries out research, practical trials and group discount schemes as part of its mission to encourage homes and businesses in the Whakatipu to electrify their appliances and vehicles. Ellison says a solar and battery system will lower the energy bills of an average household more than any other step, especially if it electrifies its appliances and vehicles. It also happens to be the best way for a household to achieve energy resilience. Although community centres and emergency evacuation centres will provide support during a prolonged power outage, people living in households that can produce some of their own power to stay warm, cook meals and keep their lights on will cope best, he says. The biggest challenge is making solar and batteries accessible to households who can’t afford the upfront costs, so he’s excited by the two major political parties recently adopting election policies aimed at dramatically increasing residential solar uptake. Both National and Labour are promising government-backed low-interest loans for rooftop solar and batteries, with no upfront payment, while the latter’s also promising a means-tested subsidy of up to $3000 for lower-income households. However, getting solar to renters remains a “dilemma”, Ellison says. guy.williams@scene.co.nz