A two-storey, four-bedroom home plus large shed fronting the main road into Glenorchy — owned by veteran Wakatipu realtor Kath Cruickshank — is going under the hammer.

At 8/87 Oban St, the home was the last unit of the former Glenorchy Motel, Allied Media was told.

Ms Cruickshank said she sold off the other units, now run as Glenorchy Alpine Suites, after buying the property 10 years ago.

The 78-year-old cited her and her husband Trevor’s age, 80, as prompting the sale.

And she said she believed the home would suit short- or long-term rentals, whereas the 126sq m workshop/garage would suit a home-based business.

“[The property’s] zoned commercial, it’s zoned visitor accommodation, it’s a sitting duck for someone to do something — probably someone that wants to run a business from it.”

With a capital valuation of $1.25 million, it was being auctioned by former local agent Richard Stringer at Professionals Queenstown’s offices at noon on October 1, she said.

Ms Cruickshank said she was now working again for the company after originally joining them in 1999, having moved to Queenstown from Gore.

In the interim she co-founded Southern Lakes Real Estate (now Colliers) and founded Frankton Real Estate and Glenorchy Real Estate.

While she had closed the latter, she still intended selling Glenorchy property.

“I’m not able to stop, I just have to keep going.”

With 40 years’ experience, she said she was enjoying selling houses again.

“Real estate these days is just compliance, compliance, compliance and I just don’t want the pressure.”