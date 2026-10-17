The Wakatipu Senior Citizens Association (WSCA) has upgraded its wheels.

Its Toyota van, bought 10 years ago, has been replaced by a brand-new Mercedes 12-seater.

Life member Alan Aitcheson (left), who initiated the first purchase when he was president, as well as this one, is pictured with Christchurch-based Mercedes-Benz sales executive John Hunt, who delivered the van last week.

The van is used by volunteers who pick up senior citizens for their Friday lunches at WSCA’s Memorial St rooms in the CBD.

“A lot of the older people would not come if they couldn’t get picked up,” Aitcheson says.

It is also used for monthly outings.

Having spent a six-figure sum on the new van, WSCA is now looking to sell its predecessor.

— PHILIP CHANDLER