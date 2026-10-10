Queenstowners on the move now have the option to go electric.

NHR Group, which has opened a new branch in Frankton through their national partnership with Hertz, has introduced the fully-electric Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter, which is the only electric moving truck in the Queenstown-Lakes.

It is the largest in the local fleet, boasting 21cu m of enclosed space, a 1500kg payload and tail lift, which can be driven on a standard car licence.

Running on battery power alone, it is almost silent in residential streets, and has a range of about 100km.

NHR Group chief executive Phil Arras says its arrival aligns with the transport and low-emission goals in Queenstown council’s climate and biodiversity plan, and having launched EV truck hire from its Christchurch branch earlier this year, the company has seen how well electric trucks suit local moves and deliveries.

“They’re quiet, easy to drive on a car licence, and there’s no refuelling at the end of the day.

“We’re proud to be offering locals in Queenstown and across the [Queenstown] Lakes district their first electric truck for hire.”

NHR’s fleet also includes three Isuzu ELF furniture trucks, at 17cu m to 19cu m, a 12cu m Mitsubishi Canter, an LDV Deliver 9 Cargo Maxi and two 7cu m Toyota Hiace cargo vans.

Arras says every vehicle comes from NHR’s modern, well-maintained fleet with regular servicing, 24/7 breakdown cover and GPS tracking.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz