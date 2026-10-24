TWENTY-five artists, makers and performers will have their work pop up in some unexpected spaces and places across the Wakatipu next month.

The Creative Spaces Project, a collaboration between Queenstown’s council and the Three Lakes Cultural Trust, pairs creatives with venues across the district, helping transform everyday spaces into places of creative expression.

It debuted last year — this year’s project attracted almost twice as many proposals.

Three Lakes Cultural Trust chief executive Samantha Kirk says their work ranges from photography and visual arts to live performances and interactive pieces.

“By connecting local artists with everyday spaces, we’re showing what’s possible when creativity becomes part of the daily fabric of our district.

“It’s an incredible celebration of local talent and an invitation to see our shared spaces in a whole new light.”

Wakatipu venues include Sherwood, Steamer Wharf, Rosewood Matakauri, the Beach St Cafe, Lylo Queenstown, Pavilion Bar & Kitchens, Hustl Cafe, Country Lane, Queenstown Airport and Wilson & Dorset.

Artists include Chrissy Wickes, who uses retro skis to create installations, local photographer Neville Porter, painter Grant Whibley, muralist Megan Cloete and sculptor Kathy Barber.

The project aligns with ‘Te Muka Toi, Te Muka Tākata’, the district-wide creativity, culture and heritage strategy, endorsed by council, which aims to make creativity, culture and heritage more visible, accessible and integrated into everyday environments.

Council’s arts and events relationship manager Jan Maxwell says it shows what can happen when local creatives and venues come together.

“It creates new connections, brings a different energy to familiar places and gives people more opportunities to experience the creativity and talent we have here in the district.”

The Creative Spaces Project will officially open at Remarkables Park’s Te Atamira next Friday night, from 6.30pm, coinciding with the opening of ‘Burning Issues’, an exhibition from internationally-acclaimed Upper Clutha environmental artists Martin Hill and Philippa Jones, as part of the project, and runs throughout November.

For more information, see threelakesculturaltrust.co.nz/creative-spaces-project

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz