A year after taking over the reins of one airport, Queenstown Airport chief executive Shane O’Hare’s now leading the organisation representing them all.

O’Hare’s just been appointed chairman of New Zealand Airports for a two-year term.

The industry association for the country’s airport sector represents airports and organisations providing services to airports and advocates for safe, resilient and sustainable aviation connectivity that supports communities and economic growth.

O’Hare tells Mountain Scene he’s “honoured” to accept the appointment.

“This reflects the important contribution Queenstown Airport is making to the aviation sector.

“It also provides an opportunity for Queenstown Airport to have a stronger voice in national aviation discussions and to help ensure the perspectives of the Queenstown Lakes district and our community are represented at the industry level.”

O’Hare joined the airport last September, after serving as Australia’s Launceston Airport’s chief executive — earlier senior roles in his 40-plus-year international aviation and tourism career include Melbourne Airport, Qantas, Etihad Airways and UAE government-owned private aviation company Royal Jet.

He also founded Seair Pacific, a general aviation operator based at the Great Barrier Reef.

New Zealand Airports chief executive Graeme Sharman says O’Hare’s experience will be valuable as the association represents a sector with diverse needs.

“Shane understands both the opportunities and the pressures facing airports.

“He brings an international perspective, as well as first-hand experience of what it takes to serve communities and support regional and national prosperity,” Sharman says.

From O’Hare’s perspective, he wants New Zealand Airports to be a strong voice for the sector over the next two years, working with members, airlines, government and other partners on reliable regional connections, resilient infrastructure and the conditions airports need to invest for the future.

ZQN’s national win, page 10

— TRACEY ROXBURGH