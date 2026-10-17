The estate of beloved Arrowtown artist and cartoonist Garrick Tremain, who died last December, has brought his Cotter Ave property to the market.

It is being marketed for deadline sale, closing October 28, by local Walker & Co Realty director Hamish Walker.

At 103 Cotter Ave, the four-bedroom home’s on Arrowtown’s much-desired ridgeline, which provides all-day sun and superb views overlooking The Hills golf course.

Walker, who has sold about half-a-dozen homes along Advance Tce and Cotter Ave, says “a lot of people that come and buy in Arrowtown want to end up there”.

“All my buyers who’ve purchased here love it and say ‘we wish we bought here earlier’.

“No matter what the market’s doing in Queenstown, if you buy here you’ll never lose your money.

“Like, I’ve sold properties along here for people purely just looking for a place to park their money.”

He says early buyer feedback is 103 Cotter Ave will fetch in the early $4 million bracket — “it’s sort of more entry-level for that ridge”.

“A lot of [ridgeline] properties don’t utilise the area between the house and the road, whereas this one you’ve got a beautiful private courtyard.”

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living area are at the heart of the split-level home, while there’s also a separate sitting room and sun room.

Walker is also marketing 97 Cotter Ave, a home-and-income property for which inquiries over $5.5m are being sought.

— PHILIP CHANDLER