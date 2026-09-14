One lane of the Crown Range Rd zig-zags, near Arrowtown, has been closed.

In a social media post on Monday afternoon, the Queenstown Lakes District Council announced the closure had been caused by a slip which was “a further unwelcome consequence of recent heavy rainfall”.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has closed one lane of the Crown Range Rd zig-zags, closest to State Highway 6, for essential remediation work due to a slip. Photo: QLDC

It has affected the lowest hairpin of the zig-zags, closest to State Highway 6.

The council said the closure was required for essential stabilisation work, which was expected to take “a few weeks”, though that would be confirmed following further assessment and finalised remediation designs.

A single-lane operation was now in place at all times, controlled by traffic lights.

The council advised motorists could expect delays, particularly during peak travel times. — Allied Media