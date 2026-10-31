When a drunk patron accidentally dislocated Kevin Mahmoudi Azar’s finger during a night out in Queenstown, the French national later stomped on the man’s shoulder with his Ugg boot.

Mahmoudi Azar, 31, had been working as a chef and casual bouncer in Queenstown during winter.

On the night of August 25, while off duty, he went to the Crew Room bar in central Queenstown where an Australian man who had consumed eight to 12 pints was being kicked out.

The 34-year-old knocked into Mahmoudi Azar, accidentally dislocating one of his fingers.

When the man tried to re-enter the bar, Mahmoudi Azar pushed him, causing him to fall backwards down the stairs.

A confrontation involving others followed at the bottom of the stairs. During the melee, Mahmoudi Azar, who was wearing Ugg boots, stomped on the victim’s shoulder.

Police later appealed for witnesses to come forward.

This week, Mahmoudi Azar pleaded guilty to assault with intent to injure in the Invercargill District Court.

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Judge Noel Walsh described the victim’s impact statement, which was not read aloud in court, as a “harrowing sort of reading”.

According to the summary of facts, the victim, who had been working as a ski instructor, was kicked out of the Ballarat St bar about 1.10am due to his behaviour.

While being ejected, he was pushed down a flight of 16 stairs leading to the bar.

He had left his jacket inside and tried to walk back up the stairs to get it when he bumped into Mahmoudi Azar, accidentally dislocating his finger.

Mahmoudi Azar then pushed the victim, causing him to stumble and fall five steps before being caught by another man.

He then walked to the bottom of the stairs and forcibly kicked the victim’s foot out from under him, causing him to fall heavily to the ground.

A wider confrontation followed as members of the public tried to separate those involved.

The summary of facts stated that Mahmoudi Azar then intentionally kicked the victim’s shoulder, using the heel of his foot in a stomping manner.

The victim was on the ground, with several people restraining him , and was unable to defend himself.

He suffered a laceration to his forehead following the fall down the stairs and the kick that knocked his foot out from under him.

The victim was allegedly assaulted again several minutes later when he returned to the scene.

He also suffered a fractured right cheekbone in four places during the night’s events.

Defence lawyer Peter Redpath said the victim, who has since returned to Australia, was “out of sorts” that night and that Mahmoudi Azar had been “terrified about this whole experience”.

He was ordered to send a letter of apology to the victim, pay $3000 in emotional harm reparation, and pay a $500 fine plus court costs.

Following sentencing, Mahmoudi Azar planned to leave the country to work in Switzerland for the ski season.

A second man charged with assaulting the victim is due to appear in court next month.