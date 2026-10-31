They started the year as high school students.

They will finish it as builders.

A group of Wakatipu High School (WHS) students have swapped the classroom throughout this year for a real construction environment, on the school grounds, working with Breen Construction and local trade professionals to construct a 69sq m transportable home, part of the new industry-led TradeBase programme, created by Breen.

The end result — a two-ensuited-bedroom home, each with walk-in wardrobes, an open-plan kitchen and living area, standard kitchen appliances, bathroom, electrical and lighting fit-out and a heat pump — is now for sale, through Breen, for $360,000 (the price does not include decking, transport or site works).

Proceeds from the sale will go towards funding next year’s programme at WHS.

Breen’s TradeBase lead, Karyn Buttar, says it is the first time the programme has been run at WHS, and is about much more than building the house.

At WHS, 15 students began the year working on site in two cohorts, on Thursdays and Fridays, with tutor Kerry Raikes, overseen by area manager Bradley Cross.

Of those, two left school to pursue apprenticeships following their exposure to trades for a couple of terms, and 11 completed the entire year, and the build.

About 40% of those students now want to, or are, pursuing construction trades as a future career.

Throughout the year, they’ve had exposure to various trades involved in the build, gained practical construction experience, competency credits and confidence, worked towards recognised learning through BCITO, and developed workplace skills.

They’ve also learnt about workplace behaviours, developed teamwork and health and safety awareness.

Buttar says TradeBase was created to give young people meaningful exposure to the trades while remaining connected with their school community.

“We’re delighted with how this year has gone.

“The students turned up, put in the work and built a real house.

“There’s something pretty powerful about finishing the year being able to stand beside something, in front of your teachers, family and peers, and say, ‘we build that’.”

Breen’s organising an end-of-year celebration for the students this afternoon, which will also include the whole TradeBase crew, to recognise them and everyone who has backed them.

“We think it’s important, too, that the students see just how many people have been behind them,” Buttar says.

“Their families, teachers, tutors, BCITO, local tradies and suppliers have all played a part.

“That’s a part of the story of TradeBase — an insight into what the real world of construction and trades looks like; it’s always a team effort.”

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz