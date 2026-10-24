Responding to growing demand, Queenstown’s Kinross Winery’s made major upgrades to some of its indoor and outdoor spaces.

With the imminent opening of the nearby Kawarau Gorge Trail, Kinross — a major Gibbston wine tourism destination — is set to become busier still.

CEO James Thomas says their extension — the first since their purpose-built cellar door opened almost four years ago — “has been a bit of must-have, and we’re thrilled with the extra space we’ve got and our capacity to host more guests”.

“We’re feeling really good about the cycleway, but even just general tourism in the area, it’s looking really strong.”

A key upgrade’s the bistro extension, The Nevis, out the front of the existing bistro, which takes indoor seating capacity from a rather cramped 60 to 120.

The front of the building replicates the facing stone wall of the cellar door.

The footprint of the lawn area, for informal picnic table dining, has increased by about 50%, and in front of that is a larger stage which can host a five-piece band rather than just solo or duet gigs.

The nearby wine garden’s also been slightly extended.

There’s also a new Kinross wine tasting station for an informal tasting experience.

Nearby, too, is a new accommodation reception and additional toilet facilities.

Beforehand, the reception was in a little office beside the bistro, but that’s now been converted into a pizza kitchen.

Carparking’s been created for another 60 vehicles — up from only about 20 spaces — by relocating gewurztraminer vines from near the entrance.

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