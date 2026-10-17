Wakatipu tamariki and rangatahi will be in the thick of the action during the two-day Central Lakes Polyfest at the Queenstown Events Centre next week.

More than 1000 performers from kohanga, early learning centres, primary schools and secondary schools throughout the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago will be taking the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday during the non-competitive cultural festival.

Held for the first time in the resort in 2018, it’s organised annually by Mīharo, a Māori and Pasifika cultural arts trust based in Invercargill.

The first day will feature performances by groups from Remarkables Primary, Shotover Primary, Te Kura Whakatipu o Kawarau and Wakatipu High School.

They’ll be followed on Wednesday by performers from Te Kohanga Reo o Whakatipu Waimāori, Arrowtown School, Arrowtown Community Preschool, St Joseph’s School, the Wakatipu High School Pacific Dance Group and again, Remarkables Primary.

Central Lakes Polyfest is running from 9am to 3pm both days, with entry by gold coin.

A schedule is available via miharo.co.nz — for those unable to attend, it will also be livestreamed on the same website.

— GUY WILLIAMS