Walkers from the Papatowai Challenge set off on their 15.5km route through the picturesque Catlins on Saturday. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Organisers of one of the South’s longest-running community sports events are keeping jubilee plans under wraps for now.

About 350 walkers and runners gathered in the Catlins for the 29th Papatowai Challenge on Saturday and were greeted by sunny skies following downpours earlier in the day.

Event founder and patron Wayne Allen said he had never expected the "achievable challenge" to grow and endure as it had, when he began it as a "mates’ run" for Ariki Athletic & Harrier Club members more than 30 years ago.

He put the event’s success down to a continued community focus, where "friends meet friends".

Work had already begun on the event’s 30th jubilee next year, he said.

"You can see just by looking around today that there are smiles on everyone’s faces and just a friendly buzz in the air.

"Obviously we booked the sunshine a few days ago, but we have dozens of participants here who return year after year to work on their personal best, or simply enjoy the spectacular Catlins scenery.

"It’s about fitness, fun and camaraderie."

Mr Allen was cautious about revealing details of plans for next year’s anniversary event, but said the wheels were already in motion.

"We’ve been in touch with some well-known names and will be wanting to make it a very special one for everyone who’s taken part over the years.

"Because we have the 15.5 km walk and run and, more recently, the 5.5km canter, the challenge has been a springboard for hundreds of people into regular running. Each year we give out participation medals for five, 10 and 20-year entrants, and I suppose we may have to introduce a 30-year medal now."

He praised Sport Clutha for adopting the event when he stepped aside, aged 70, in 2018.

"Sport Clutha have done a fantastic job. An event like this can only come together with the support of sponsors, volunteers and the community."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz