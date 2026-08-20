Leadership — and an eye for the killer putt — have helped Balclutha teenager Rashaun Melvin attain a community award. Clutha District Council Community Award citations praised Rashaun for stepping-up at South Otago High School and for his success on the golf course. These earned him a Youth Spirit Merit award. The year 13 head boy, kapa haka and house leader received the award for his leadership, cultural pride and service to his school and wider community. This included supporting council citizenship ceremonies, Puaka Matariki Iwikatea and helping younger students learn school haka and waiata. His ‘‘confident and supportive approach’’ as a senior supervisor at this year’s year 10 camp was appreciated by students and staff but, for Rashaun, golf has perhaps been the standout part of his final school year. He has won the Balclutha senior club championship, Southland U19 South Island championship, Māori Golf Otago Open and alongside fellow South Otago High School student Toby Allen, the intercollegiate Eagles tournament. ‘‘There is a video of me swinging a plastic golf club when I was about one year old, somewhere,’’ he said. The latter victory qualified the pair for a national competition in Christchurch, marking the first time the school had qualified for the event. He said he hoped to compete in the New Zealand Māori Open, providing a possible pathway to the New Zealand Open if he won the senior division. The award came as Rashaun prepared to study psychology at the University of Otago next year, and he thanked the school and community for their support and recognition. ‘‘My parents, especially my dad and our friend Andrew Campbell, who has helped with travel to tournaments and really kept me company, especially mentally through it all,’’ he said. The awards recognise individuals and groups for volunteer work and community service. nick.brook@alliedmedia.co.nz